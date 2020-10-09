Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.4914 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.