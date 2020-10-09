Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

