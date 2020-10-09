Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.31.

CRSP stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $98,047.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

