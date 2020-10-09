Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of CRSP opened at $95.39 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.37 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,158,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $11,299,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 553,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 178,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

