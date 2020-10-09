Critical Analysis: Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) & AMCON Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMCON Distributing and Chefs’ Warehouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0 4 4 0 2.50

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 58.63%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than AMCON Distributing.

Volatility and Risk

AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMCON Distributing and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55% Chefs’ Warehouse -1.37% -5.13% -1.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMCON Distributing and Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A Chefs’ Warehouse $1.59 billion 0.37 $24.19 million $1.01 15.25

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than AMCON Distributing.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats AMCON Distributing on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. The company also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. It serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. The company markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

