Critical Comparison: Ashford (AINC) vs. The Competition

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ashford to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.83 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 21.85

Ashford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s competitors have a beta of 2.35, meaning that their average share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ashford and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 252 664 849 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 31.35%. Given Ashford’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

Summary

Ashford competitors beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

