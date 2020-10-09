Critical Contrast: Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) vs. IBSG International (NYSE:IBIN)

IBSG International (OTCMKTS:IBIN) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBSG International and Avalara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBSG International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avalara $382.42 million 31.31 -$50.21 million ($0.59) -255.03

IBSG International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalara.

Risk and Volatility

IBSG International has a beta of -5.17, indicating that its share price is 617% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IBSG International and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBSG International N/A N/A N/A Avalara -11.54% -9.02% -5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IBSG International and Avalara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBSG International 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalara 0 0 13 0 3.00

Avalara has a consensus target price of $134.31, suggesting a potential downside of 10.74%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than IBSG International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Avalara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avalara beats IBSG International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBSG International

IBSG International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the technology and software business. It provides turn-key digital service center software and security software solution, and develops information technology projects for multi-national corporations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

