Critical Survey: Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and Macquarie Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13% Macquarie Infrastructure 5.18% 10.77% 4.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and Macquarie Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A Macquarie Infrastructure $1.73 billion 1.33 $156.00 million $4.70 5.61

Macquarie Infrastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adams Resources & Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adams Resources & Energy and Macquarie Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Macquarie Infrastructure 1 5 2 0 2.13

Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $45.29, suggesting a potential upside of 71.80%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats Adams Resources & Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking, aircraft cleaning and catering, and hangar rental services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas and petroleum gas to residential, commercial, hospitality, military, and wholesale customers, as well as to the public sector in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. This segment's products are used in various commercial and residential applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, emergency power generation, and other uses. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.