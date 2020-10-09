Critical Survey: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) versus HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Robert Half International and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International 2 6 1 0 1.89 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robert Half International presently has a consensus price target of $53.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.60%. Given Robert Half International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robert Half International is more favorable than HireQuest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robert Half International and HireQuest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International $6.07 billion 1.10 $454.43 million $3.90 14.97 HireQuest $15.88 million 6.68 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half International and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International 6.42% 32.24% 15.75% HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24%

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Robert Half International pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Robert Half International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Robert Half International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Robert Half International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Robert Half International beats HireQuest on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing freelance and project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment candidates. Robert Half International Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.