Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Crocs by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

