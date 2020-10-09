Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.65 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. 29,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

