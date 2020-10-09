Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average is $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.