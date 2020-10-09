Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,205 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lennar by 231.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,633. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

