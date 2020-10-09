Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,560 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 209.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after buying an additional 1,035,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,565,000 after acquiring an additional 701,358 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.42 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

