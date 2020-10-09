Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Amdocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Amdocs by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after purchasing an additional 285,642 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Amdocs by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,477,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.60 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

