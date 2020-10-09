Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of IBM by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

IBM stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. IBM has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

