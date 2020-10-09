Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW opened at $692.82 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $688.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.95.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

