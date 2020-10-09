Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $220.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $219.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

