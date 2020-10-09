Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,545 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,812,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 362.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HSBC by 72.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 100,056 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of -203.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

