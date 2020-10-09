Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,563 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 53.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 902.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 279,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

