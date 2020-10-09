Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

