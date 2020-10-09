Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002626 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $534,396.26 and approximately $1.20 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.34 or 0.04942859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

