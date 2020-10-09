Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.79. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

CUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:CUB traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cubic by 146.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

