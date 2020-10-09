Cubic (NYSE:CUB) PT Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB opened at $60.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.