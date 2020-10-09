Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $682.66

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $682.66 and traded as high as $710.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $709.00, with a volume of 127,617 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 712.86 ($9.31).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 683.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

