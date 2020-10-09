Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.39 ($54.58).

DAI stock opened at €48.82 ($57.44) on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion and a PE ratio of -175.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

