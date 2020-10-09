Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,555. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
