Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,555. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

