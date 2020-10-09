Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,595 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter.

HWC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

