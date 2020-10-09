Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

