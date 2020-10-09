Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $11.72 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,503 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises approximately 1.9% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Ciena worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $341,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $1,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 298.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $77,695.00. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,145 shares of company stock worth $6,948,858. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

