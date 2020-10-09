Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.11 Million Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 283,130 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of WPX Energy worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WPX Energy by 54.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 288,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 198,987 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 70,990 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 100,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPX. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

