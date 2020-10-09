Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,837 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,211. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

