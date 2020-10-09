Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,615 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 3,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

