Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,319 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.62. 810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,329. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 raised their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

