Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,536 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.63% of Greenbrier Companies worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,199 shares of company stock worth $887,357. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $34.03. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.