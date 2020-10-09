Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 1,083.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,391 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises about 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.27% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.05. 1,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

