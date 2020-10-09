Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 59,546 shares during the quarter. UniFirst comprises approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.20% of UniFirst worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $709,890 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,363. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

