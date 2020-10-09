Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $5.88 Million in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.16% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $92.56. 3,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

