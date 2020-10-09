Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Baxter International by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Baxter International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Baxter International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 41,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.61.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

