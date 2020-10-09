Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 351,646 shares during the quarter. RadNet accounts for about 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RadNet by 444.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 320,181 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 200,808 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $1,612,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.46 million, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

