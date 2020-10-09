Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,359 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,263. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.