Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183,657 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 897,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 345,287 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. 14,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

