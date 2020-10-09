Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Makes New Investment in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of MAXIMUS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 155.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. 2,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

