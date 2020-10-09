Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 10,880 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Valmont Industries worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 133.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 47.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.