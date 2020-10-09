Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 135,013 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,013 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 80,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 65.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,195,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 474,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 129.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 977,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 284,517 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of HP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. 20,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,293. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

