Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 136,049 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,049 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.19% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. AJO LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,620,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 853,964 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. 13,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

