Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 263,368 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 263,368 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.35% of Caleres worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 98.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Caleres by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caleres by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caleres by 323.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $385.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, 140166 raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

