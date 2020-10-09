Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 265,443 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265,443 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

PWR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. 11,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.