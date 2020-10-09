Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 276,797 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,797 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for about 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,578,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,764 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $633,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 2,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,561. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.