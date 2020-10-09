Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 29,474 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

